Kabul [Afghanistan], September 3 (ANI): Three civilians lost their lives and another was wounded in a roadside mine blast in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Thursday morning, local officials said.

According to TOLOnews, the explosion occurred in Pacheragam district of the province.

So far, no terror group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

