Highland (US), Jul 12 (AP) Three people were killed and 14 others injured early Wednesday in a southern Illinois crash involving a Greyhound bus and multiple commercial vehicles, state police said.

Illinois State Police said an initial investigation indicates that a Greyhound passenger bus and three commercial vehicles were involved in the crash about 1:55 am along Interstate 70 in Madison County.

Also Read | South Africa Mass Shooting: Six Killed, Four Wounded After Three Gunmen Enter Yard of Home, Open Fire in Eastern Cape Province.

“Three fatalities are confirmed and multiple others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, four by helicopter and at least 10 by ambulance,” state police said in a news release.

The agency said no one in the commercial vehicles was injured in the crash at the Silver Lake Rest Area. (AP)

Also Read | Heatwave in Spain: Temperatures To Soar Above 44 Degrees Celsius As Second Heat Wave To Continue Till July 13.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)