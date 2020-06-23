East Brunswick (US), Jun 23 (AP) The deaths of three family members who were found unresponsive in a backyard above-ground swimming pool in New Hersey is under investigation, authorities said Tuesday.

Neighbors called police who responded to the home Monday afternoon.

Also Read | Seven More Pakistan Cricketers, Including Muhammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz, Test Positive for COVID-19: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 23, 2020.

East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen told WNBC-TV a 32-year-old woman, her 8-year-old daughter and a 62-year-old male family member had died. Authorities have not released their names.

Neighbors said the family had recently moved into the home. “This is a devastating day for our entire community. It is too early to determine exactly what happened,” Police Chief Frank Losacco said in a statement.

Also Read | India's Candidacy For UNSC Permanent Seat Supported by Us, Says Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The county medical examiner has not yet released what caused the deaths. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)