Kabul [Afghanistan], November 7 (ANI): Three people including a journalist were killed in an explosion in the capital of Kabul on Saturday morning, Tolo News reported citing police.

The journalist killed has been identified as Yama Siawash, who had worked with Tolo News.

Kabul police said the explosion happened at around 7:30 am on Saturday morning. No group has so far taken responsibility for the attack.

The explosion was a magnetic IED blast that targeted a vehicle carrying the former journalist and two others, according to police. (ANI)

