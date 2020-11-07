Washington, November 7: Twitter has flagged a number of tweets mentioning Joe Biden as "President-elect" and Kamala Harris as "Vice President-elect" as the final results of the US presidential election 2020 are not clear yet. One such tweet was posted by Democratic Coalition co-founder and podcaster Scott Dworkin. In one of his tweets, Scott Dworkin also claimed that Joe Biden has been elected as 46th President of the United States. What if No Candidate Wins US Presidential Election? Here's What Will Happen If Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden Fail to Get Majority of Electoral Votes.

"President-Elect Joe Biden. Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris" Dworkin wrote on Friday. Twitter immediately flagged the tweet, saying: "Official sources may not have called the race when this was tweeted." "BREAKING: Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America," read another tweet from Dworkin, which has not been flagged by Twitter. US Presidential Election Results 2020: Joe Biden Should Not Claim Victory, My Lead Will Return After Legal Proceedings, Tweets Donald Trump.

Twitter Flags 'President-Elect Joe Biden', 'Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris' Tweet:

President-Elect Joe Biden. Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 6, 2020

"We will label Tweets claiming victory that meet our criteria as both Pennsylvania and the presidential race overall have only been called by one source," a Twitter spokesperson told news agency Agence France-Presse. Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang also addressed Biden as "President-elect" in one his tweets, which has been flagged by Twitter.

Twitter Flags 'President-Elect Joe Biden' Tweet:

While a wafer-thin lead has separated Biden and Trump in key states, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday called Biden the "President-elect" of the United States. "This morning it is clear that the Biden-Harris ticket will win the White House. President-Elect Biden has a strong mandate to lead," Pelosi told reporters after Biden overtook Trump in the potentially decisive state of Pennsylvania.

