Kathmandu, Mar 21 (PTI) Nepal Police arrested three youths on Tuesday for allegedly chanting anti-government slogans against Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' when he was en route to attend a public programme here.

The three youths tried approaching Prachanda, saying they wanted to submit their grievances against the government to him. The prime minister was on his way to attend a programme organised for the 58th International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

When the security personnel stopped the trio from advancing towards Prachanda, they started chanting slogans against the prime minister.

“Control price hikes”, “Scrap compound interest of the bank”, “Incapable government be aware”, “Don't kill youths”, and "Down with Prachanda” were some of the slogans the youths chanted, even after police overpowered them and put them into a police van.

“The three youths were arrested from the New Baneshwor area while chanting slogans against Prime Minister Prachanda, who was on his way to attend a programme,” an eye-witness said.

Prachanda managed to reach the venue safely, following the youths' detention by the police. PTI SBP

