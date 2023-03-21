London/Washington, March 21: Central Hilal committees in UK, US, Canada and Philippines will gather today for the Ramadan 2023 moon sighting. The moon sighting is conducted to determine the Ramadan 2023 date in UK, US, Canada and Philippines. Muslims consider Ramadan, also spelt as Ramzan, as the holiest month during which they observe dawn-to-dusk fast. If you are looking for live news updates on the Ramadan 2023 moon sighting in UK, US, Canada and Philippines, you don't need to go anywhere. LatestLY is providing Ramadan moon sighting live news updates here from UK, US, Canada and Philippines.

Muslims follow a lunar-based calendar. Each month in Islamic calendar lasts for either 29 or 30 days, depending on the moon sighting. On 29th day of each month, Hilal committees assemble to sight the moon. If the moon remains visible, a new month begins. However, if the moon is not sighted on 29th day, the ongoing month completes 30 days. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Ramadan 2023 Date in UK, US, Canada, Philippines:

In United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA), Canada and Philippines, the Islamic month of Shaban is ongoing and today (March 21) marks 29th of Shaban (Chand Raat). Upon the sighting of the moon, Ramadan 2023 in UK, US, Canada and Philippines shall begin and Muslims in these countries will observe their first Ramzan fast or Roza on March 22. However, if the moon is not sighted today, Shaban will complete 30 days on March 22. Subsequently, Ramadan fasting will commence from March 23. List of Long Weekends in 2023 in India: Get New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Make the Most of Your Vacations.

Here it may be noted that a section of Muslims in UK, US and some European countries follow local moon sighting, whereas another section follows the moon sighting in Saud Arabia. Notably, Muslims in Saudi Arabia will also gather for the Ramadan 2023 moon sighting on March 21.