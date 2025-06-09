Johannesburg, Jun 9 (AP) Three people on board a light aircraft died when it crashed in South Africa, authorities said Monday.

The Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre said it had located the wreckage of the aircraft near the town of Greytown in the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal after it went missing Sunday. There were no survivors, the rescue service said.

A female student pilot was among the fatalities, according to the KwaZulu-Natal provincial department for transport and human settlements.

The department said the aircraft took off from an airport near the east coast city of Durban on Sunday but failed to reach its intended destination.

South African media reported it was part of a group of three light aircraft that were caught in bad weather while flying from Durban to South Africa's administrative capital, Pretoria.

One of the other aircraft crash-landed near Greytown but no one was seriously hurt, local media reported. (AP)

