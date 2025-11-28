Tel Aviv [Israel], November 28 (ANI/TPS): The State Conversion System in the Prime Minister's Office held a national conversion conference this week in the Old City of Jerusalem, under the theme "An Eternal People - One People."

The conference, which was held for the first time, was attended by approximately 1,000 converts from all over the country who are in the midst of the conversion process. The goal of the conference is to strengthen the spirit of the converts who are currently in various stages of conversion and to see that many are in the process.

The many converts who arrived represent a cross-section of Israeli society: men and women, young and old, soldiers and civilians, Sabras alongside immigrants from various countries - Ethiopia, the CIS countries, South America, France, and more.

During the day, the converts toured the streets of the Old City, learned about Jewish history and heritage, and visited the Western Wall plaza - an exciting experience that left a deep impression on many of them.

In 2024, 3,532 converts completed their conversion process in the state conversion system at the Prime Minister's Office, some in civilian settings in classrooms across the country, and some in a military setting in the Nativ track. As of today, 3,705 converts are studying in conversion preparation classes. (ANI/ TPS)

