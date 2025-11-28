Moscow, November 28: Russian fitness coach and influencer Dmitry Nuyanzin (30) has tragically passed away after taking part in an extreme binge-eating challenge intended to promote his weight-loss programme. According to reports, Nuyanzin died in his sleep while he was in the midst of consuming over 10,000 calories a day, a routine he had adopted for weeks to rapidly gain weight before demonstrating a dramatic transformation.

Nuyanzin’s goal was to intentionally gain 25 kilos, believing that shedding the weight publicly would inspire people and prove that transformation is possible through his programme. In just one month, he had already gained 13 kilos, reaching a weight of 105 kg. His Instagram posts during this period showed a drastic physical change — from a sculpted, muscular frame to significant fat accumulation around his abdomen. In one clip, he even grabbed a packet of Lays chips while showing viewers the newly gained fat around his belly. Barbara Jankavski, ‘Human Barbie’ and Social Media Influencer From Brazil, Dies at 31 After Undergoing 27 Cosmetic Procedures To Look Like a Doll.

His self-imposed diet was shockingly high in calories. For breakfast, he consumed plates of pastries and half a cake. Lunch consisted of nearly 800 grams of dumplings drenched in mayonnaise, and his dinners included a burger along with two small pizzas. Throughout the day, he snacked on crisps to keep the calorie intake soaring. Nuyanzin openly described this routine, admitting to eating junk food consistently as part of the experiment. Mexican Influencer Marian Izaguirre Found Dead at 23 in Hotel Room in Morelia, Days After Posting Cryptic TikTok Video in Clown Makeup.

A day before his death, Nuyanzin reportedly told friends he was feeling unwell and had planned to visit a doctor. He even cancelled all his training sessions. Unfortunately, he passed away in his sleep before he could seek medical help.

Nuyanzin, a graduate of the Orenburg Olympic Reserve School and the National Fitness University in St Petersburg, had spent over a decade coaching elite Russians. His shocking death has sparked conversations about extreme fitness challenges and the risks of pushing the body beyond safe limits.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2025 09:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).