Islamabad [Pakistan], October 26 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Pakistan on Monday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The quake jolted Pakistan at 4:14 am on Monday at the depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 26-10-2020, 04:14:43 IST, Latitude: 36.13 and Longitude: 71.97, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Pakistan," the NSC tweeted.

No casualty has been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

