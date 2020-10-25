Quetta, October 25: At least four people were killed after an explosion in Quetta in Pakistan's Balochistan province, reports said on Sunday. Two persons were also injured in the explosion. The blast took place in Hazarganji area in the vicinity of Shalkot police station. The cause of the blast is being ascertained. A large contingent of security forces have cordoned off the area, The Express Tribune reported. Imran Khan, Army Responsible for Ongoing Atrocities on People of Balochistan: PDM.

The explosion happened amid the third rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance comprising 11 of the country's opposition parties against the Imran Khan government, in Quetta. The public gathering is being held at the Ayub Stadium in Quetta amid threat of a terror attack. The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) had warned that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) may carry out large-scale terrorist activities in Quetta. Imran Khan Incapable and Clueless, Has Betrayed People of Pakistan: PDM.

The Balochistan government had appealed to the PDM leadership to defer their rally in the wake of the security alert. However, the opposition leaders have ignored the appeal. The PDM held its second rally on October 19 in Karachi, which came just days after its debut power show on October 16 in Gujranwala city. After Quetta, the PDM will stage its fourth rally in Peshawar on November 22, fifth in Multan on November 30 and the last one in Lahore on December 13. (With IANS inputs)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2020 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).