Jakarta, August 5: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted East Nusa Tenggara province in central parts of Indonesia on Thursday, the meteorology and geophysics agency said here.

The quake struck 12:06 p.m. Jakarta time (0506 GMT) with the epicenter at 62 km northwest Larantuka sub-district of Flores Timur district and the depth at 540 km under sea bed. The quake did not potentially trigger a tsunami.

