Kolkata, February 27: A significant earthquake jolted Kolkata and several districts of West Bengal on Friday afternoon, February 27, 2026, triggering widespread panic across the region. The seismic event, which occurred at approximately 1:22 PM IST, sent thousands of residents and office workers rushing out of buildings into open streets. While early reports from various agencies placed the magnitude between 4.9 and 5.5, the US Geological Survey (USGS) has initially registered the quake at 5.3 magnitude.

The tremors, which lasted for several seconds, were described by residents as "strong" and "sustained." In the central business districts of Dalhousie and Salt Lake, employees evacuated high-rise office complexes as furniture swayed and windows rattled. Kolkata Earthquake: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 Jolts West Bengal Capital, Tremors Felt Across City (Watch Video).

#WATCH | West Bengal: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit South-West from BMD Seismic Centre, Agargaon, Dhaka in Bangladesh. Tremors felt in Kolkata, West Bengal. Visuals from Kolkata city as people rush out of their residences. pic.twitter.com/62TVn7I0Z2 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2026

#BreakingNews#Earthquake in #Kolkata Felt for around 10 seconds. Tremors were stronger than what were felt in recent times. Details coming soon.@DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/miyUzowWsE — Arkadev Ghoshal (@arkadev) February 27, 2026

Scenes outside Camac Street after the earthquake! All the office were immediately evacuated and people gathered in the main road. #earthquake #GalaxyAI #Vina2026 pic.twitter.com/BZfYtq8Mmg — Souptik Biswas (@souptik21) February 27, 2026

Local witnesses in areas like Behala and Lake Town reported items falling from shelves, though there have been no immediate reports of major structural damage or casualties within the city. "The entire building shook, and we didn't wait for a second before running for the stairs," said an IT professional working in Sector V.

Epicenter and Technical Data

According to the National Centre for Seismology and international monitors, the epicenter was located near Satkhira in the Khulna Division of Bangladesh, approximately 26 km southeast of Taki in West Bengal.

The earthquake struck at a shallow depth of roughly 10 to 35 kilometers, a factor that often contributes to the intensity with which tremors are felt on the surface. Residents in neighboring districts, including North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly, also reported feeling significant shaking.

Regional Context

Kolkata and its surrounding areas fall under Seismic Zone III and IV, making them moderately to highly vulnerable to earthquakes. Today’s event follows a period of heightened seismic awareness in the region; earlier this month, on February 3, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Myanmar also sent minor tremors through West Bengal.

Experts note that the soft alluvial soil of the Ganges Delta, upon which Kolkata is built, can often amplify seismic waves, leading to more pronounced shaking even from distant epicenters.

Current Status

Disaster management teams and local authorities are currently monitoring the situation for any reports of injuries or cracks in older buildings. As of Friday afternoon, metro services and public transport in Kolkata continued to operate, though many people remained cautious about re-entering high-rise structures.

