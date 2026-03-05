Gandhinagar, March 5: A series of mild earthquakes jolted parts of Gujarat on Thursday, with tremors recorded in the districts of Botad, Dahod, and Kutch. While the seismic activity triggered brief panic among local residents, authorities confirmed there were no reports of casualties or significant property damage. The Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) reported that the most significant tremor occurred in the Botad district of Saurashtra. The earthquake, measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale, was recorded at 3:08 PM local time. Residents in Botad city and surrounding rural areas reported feeling the ground shake, prompting many to evacuate homes and office buildings as a precautionary measure.

Earlier in the day, two other regions experienced similar seismic events. A tremor was recorded in the Dahod district of eastern Gujarat, followed by another in the Bhachau area of Kutch. These back-to-back incidents across different geographical zones—ranging from the northeast to the western coast—have put local administrations on alert. Earthquake in Gujarat: 3.3 Magnitude Tremor Hits Kutch; No Damage Reported.

Geological Context and 'Swarm' Activity

Seismologists attribute these frequent mild tremors to the movement of tectonic plates and the adjustment of pore pressure within existing fault lines. In some instances, such clusters of small earthquakes are classified as "earthquake swarms."

"Gujarat has a complex network of fault lines, particularly in the Kutch and Saurashtra regions," an ISR official noted. "While a 3.4 magnitude tremor is generally not destructive, the occurrence of multiple strikes in a single day across different districts is a subject of close monitoring by our seismic network." Kolkata Earthquake: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 Jolts West Bengal Capital, Tremors Felt Across City (Watch Video).

Regional Risk Factors

The state of Gujarat remains one of India’s most seismically active regions.

Kutch: Located in "Zone V" (Very High Risk), it frequently experiences low-intensity tremors.

Saurashtra and North Gujarat: These areas fall largely under "Zone IV" (High Risk).

The frequency of these tremors serves as a persistent reminder of the 2001 Kutch earthquake, one of the most destructive in Indian history. In response to this inherent risk, the Gujarat government has recently expanded its monitoring capabilities, now operating 110 seismic stations across the state to provide real-time data and early warnings.

Emergency Response

Local disaster management teams in Botad and Dahod have conducted preliminary assessments of infrastructure. While no structural failures were reported, officials have advised citizens to remain vigilant and follow standard earthquake safety protocols, such as seeking cover under sturdy furniture or moving to open spaces during an event.

