Chefchaouen [Morocco], February 6 (ANI): A five-year-old Moroccon boy, Rayan Oram, who had been trapped in a well since Tuesday has died, according to a media report.

Rayan was retrieved by rescue teams from the well on Saturday but did not survive his ordeal, reported CNN citing state media.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco offered condolences to Rayan's family in a phone call.

The Royal Palace in a statement said, "Following the tragic accident that claimed the life of the child Rayan Oram, King Mohammed VI made a phone call to Khaled Oram, and Wassima Khersheesh, the parents of the deceased who passed away, after falling into a well."

On Tuesday afternoon, Rayan fell into the well and was discovered after he was heard crying. Later, authorities were called for his rescue.

Earlier, authorities used machinery in the difficult operation because the diameter of the well was only just over a foot and a half wide. The child had taken food and water that was dropped down to him using a rope. (ANI)

