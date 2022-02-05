Helsinki, February 5: Finnish police detained 55 protesters outside the country's parliament building in Helsinki demonstrating against COVID-19 restrictions and high fuel prices, the capital's police department said on Saturday.

Inspired by the Canadian trucker protests that have brought Ottawa to a standstill, the Convoy Finland protesters practiced civil disobedience and public disruption. Also Read | Cyberattack: ‘Foreign Govt’ Hacked Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Dow Jones, Says News Corp Report.

"Police towed dozens of vehicles from the Mannerheimintie street and arrested 55 people. Two arrested are suspected of violent opposition to a police officer," the police said in a statement. Traffic in Helsinki was fully restored in the early hours of Saturday, according to the police. Also Read | Dazzling Scenes from Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony.

In mid-January, the Finnish government announced an extension of COVID-19 restrictions by two weeks beyond their deadline at the end of January given elevated occupancy rates in hospitals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)