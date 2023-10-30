Lake Charles, Oct 30 (AP) Six teenagers were shot at a Louisiana house party, leaving one in critical condition, local authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish sheriff's deputies responded to a reported shooting on Saturday at a home in the southeast Louisiana town of Lake Charles on Saturday shortly before midnight. When deputies arrived, they found several teenagers with gunshot wounds.

All of the victims were between 15 and 19 years old, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement Sunday. Authorities said a fight broke out, which led someone to pull out a gun and start firing. The law enforcement statement did not say whether a suspect had been identified.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the investigation was ongoing and urged parents to keep a closer eye on their children.

“We are in the process of collecting evidence and speaking to all the witnesses. This was a party full of teenagers. Once again we have to figure out how these weapons are getting in the hands of our kids," Mancuso said. “Teen violence is a problem in our country and it is our duty as parents to know what are kids are up to.”

All of the teenagers were transported to a hospital, where one remains in critical condition. (AP)

