Rio De Janeiro, October 29: Twelve people aboard a small aircraft died in a crash on Sunday morning in Brazil's Amazon region. The plane went down near the main airport in Rio Branco, the capital of Acre state, according to the press office of Gov. Gladson Cameli. Video supposedly of the crash site on social media showed flaming wreckage in the forest. Brazil Plane Crash Video: 14 People Dead As Aircraft With Tourists Onboard Crashes in Barcelos, Viral Clip Surfaces.

