Peshawar, Jun 22 (PTI) At least seven tourists lost their lives when their boat capsized in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, rescue authorities said.

The boat carrying 10 tourists capsized in the Shahi Bagh area of Kalam, Swat district, resulting in the death of seven individuals, while locals rescued three.

According to rescue officials, bodies of four victims have been recovered while search operations are ongoing for the remaining three.

Local authorities and rescue teams have been mobilised but challenging terrain and the remoteness of the area are hampering rescue efforts.

Member of the National Assembly Dr Amjad Ali confirmed the casualties and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He also instructed authorities to expedite the rescue operation to locate the missing tourists.

