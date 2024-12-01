Peshawar, Dec 1 (PTI) Eight terrorists and two security personnel, including an officer, have been killed in two separate operations in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a statement from the military's media wing said on Sunday.

Five terrorists were killed and nine injured when security personnel engaged with militants during an intelligence-based operation in the Baka Khel area of the Bannu district on Friday, the statement said.

Also Read | Pakistan Sectarian Violence: Death Toll Rises to 130 As Shia-Sunni Clashes Continue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram Despite Ceasefire.

It said a security personnel also lost his life during the operation.

In another operation in the Shagai area of Khyber district, three militants were killed and two apprehended by the security forces on Saturday, the statement said.

Also Read | Pakistan Internet Issues: Internet Users of Country Face Slow Internet and Limited Access to Online Platforms, Struggle To Download and Upload Multimedia Files.

It said that an officer of captain rank was killed during the exchange of fire.

The terrorists, who were involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as civilians, were wanted for a long time.

The statement said a sanitisation operation was ongoing to eliminate the presence of any other terrorists in the area.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed condolence over the killing of the officer and the soldier during the operations.

The chief minister in a tribute to those killed said security forces made unparalleled sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

"These sacrifices by the security forces will not go in vain. The entire nation stands with the security forces in the fight against terrorism," the chief minister said.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks as several outfits, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, target security personnel as well as civilians to get their demands met by the government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)