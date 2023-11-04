World News | 'A Milky Toast': Denmark Envoy Calls for Strengthening Dairy Partnership, Hails Progress in Indian Farming Industry

By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Highlighting the green partnership between New Delhi and Copenhagen, Danish Ambassador to India Freddy Svane called on the two countries to explore new opportunities in the dairy industry.

He also said that Denmark is setting up a Center of Excellence in Himachal Pradesh to explore more opportunities.

Speaking to ANI, the Danish envoy said, "It's a part of what you call the green strategic partnership. Denmark has always been a partner with India when it comes to the dairy industry. We were part of the White Revolution many, many decades back and so forth. Today, within the framework of the green strategic partnership, we have embarked upon a number of cooperations".

"And one thing is...putting up a centre of excellence for dairy production in Himachal, where we are trying to bring in our skills," he added.

The Danish envoy said that Copenhagen aims to bring its skills and competencies to New Delhi.

"As your honourable Prime Minister has said, we would like to bring our skills, and competencies from the public sector as well as private sector. And today we are having the greenest partnership that we can have with a Danish company that has been here for many years", Svane further said.

Hailing India's farming industry, the envoy also raised a toast for the farmers, consumers and producers for a greener and healthier world.

"When I listen to your (India's) honourable Prime Minister, about the progress that Indian farmers, the Indian farming industry have achiveved is amazing. But if you want to reach the future, please also join hands with Denmark. We will be a partner with you", said the Danish envoy.

The event was attended by leading major industry partners like Amul, ITC, Hansen India, Parag and Milky Mist, among others.

Talking further about the green partnership between India and Denmark, the envoy said, "Denmark and India entered into the green strategic partnership in 2020. The wh