Tel Aviv, November 3: The Sderot municipality in south Israel said on Friday that a rocket fired by Hamas fell on the ground of a kindergarten in the municipality. A municipality spokesman said in a statement that no one was injured in the missile attack, but the building was partially damaged. Israel-Hamas War: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Directs Provision of Medical Treatment of 1,000 Palestinian Children Alongside Families at Hospitals.

Israel is engaged in a war with Hamas within the Gaza Strip and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has rounded the Gaza centre. The Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza also said that the Israel army has cut off Gaza South from the North.

