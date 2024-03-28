Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 28 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has formed a working group specifically for startups and small and medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Abu Dhabi.

This initiative aims to support and represent the interests of these businesses in the region. The goal is to make Abu Dhabi the top choice for business in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) by 2025.

Also Read | FTX Collapse: Sam Bankman-Fried, Crypto Entrepreneur, Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Massive Fraud.

The Startups and SMEs Working Group, operating under ADCCI, will collaborate with government and private sectors to address challenges, promote innovation, and drive economic diversification for sustained growth. With more than 46 per cent of the emirate's workforce employed by startups and SMEs, and contributing 42.8 per cent to Abu Dhabi's non-oil GDP, the group will focus on creating a conducive business environment for their development and success.

Fouad Darwish, Board Member of ADCCI and Chairman of the Startups and SMEs Working Group, said, "The Startups and SMEs Working Group will be responsible for developing plans and proposing policies, which will seamlessly attract representatives from these enterprises to enter into promising sectors, particularly modern technology sectors experiencing significant local and global advancements. Additionally, the Group will spearhead numerous programmes, initiatives, and activities tailored to furnish startups and SMEs with the necessary guidance and skills as well as coordinate with various parties to provide a platform that enhances cooperation and the exchange of experiences, ideas and opportunities that support the growth of startups and SMEs."

Also Read | Daniel Kahneman Dies: Nobel-Winning Economist and Israeli-American Cognitive Psychologist Passes Away at 90.

Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of ADCCI, said, "The establishment of the Startups and SMEs Working Group marks a significant stride in fortifying the growth trajectory of this crucial sector. Over the past years, it has experienced a qualitative leap that is attributed to the collaborative efforts of ADCCI and government entities in the Emirate, fostering an enabling environment conducive for the growth of these enterprises. Such initiatives aim to accelerate their role as pivotal contributors to economic advancement, aligning with Abu Dhabi's vision and the goals outlined for the next fifty years."

The sectoral working groups aim to build bridges of communication between government entities and the private sector, playing a crucial role in attracting investors and fostering sustainable economic development in Abu Dhabi. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)