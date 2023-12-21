Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Dubai [UAE], December 21 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, through the Infrastructure and Municipal Assets Sector, in partnership with the private sector, has finalised a pilot project introducing solar-powered cosmetic lighting along Al Kasser Walkway on the Abu Dhabi Corniche.

This initiative underscores the municipality's dedication to sustainability, energy efficiency, and urban beautification.

Employing designs inspired by artificial flora, the project aims to amplify Abu Dhabi's aesthetic allure while promoting eco-friendly solutions. The municipality plans rigorous monitoring to assess the project's environmental, economic, and social impacts, with aspirations to expand such innovations across the city's public spaces, facilities, and landmarks.

Looking ahead, the municipality envisions diversifying solar-powered decorative lighting, aiming to enrich the city's visual appeal, enhance societal well-being, and elevate the overall quality of life for residents and visitors alike. (ANI/WAM)

