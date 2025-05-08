Muzaffarabad [PoJK], May 8 (ANI): Tanveer Ahmed, a former BBC journalist and prominent activist from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), has made a bold appeal for the immediate withdrawal of Pakistani Army troops from the region.

As the founder of the JKA Public Agency, Ahmed emphasised the critical need for Pakistan's demilitarisation to restore peace, justice, and democratic rights to the people of PoJK.

Ahmed condemned Pakistan's continued military occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a violation of the region's aspirations. "The presence of the Pakistani Army is not for our protection -- it is a tool of oppression. It is time Pakistan leaves our land quietly and without further damage," he said.

He also highlighted widespread concerns among residents over systemic corruption in Pakistan, asserting that "people themselves believe no business in Pakistan can happen without corruption." Ahmed warned against dragging PoJK into Pakistan's long-standing ideological and political agendas, especially the belief rooted since independence that Muslims must have a separate country.

He accused the Pakistani state of using terror tactics, including affecting women and children, to suppress dissent and control the region.

Describing Pakistan as "a burden on earth," Ahmed reiterated that demilitarisation is the first and most crucial step toward genuine peace and autonomy for the region. "We cannot allow more innocent lives to be lost in the name of Pakistan's agendas. The people of PoJK have a right to live with dignity, free from military domination."

Ahmed's call has resonated with many in PoJK who are increasingly vocal about the region's need for self-determination and a peaceful future.

Grave injustices have been faced by the people of PoJK, including political suppression, lack of basic rights, economic exploitation, and denial of freedom of expression. These injustices have kept the region in a constant state of fear and underdevelopment. The government's militarised control has stifled development and silenced the democratic aspirations of the local population. (ANI)

