Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 31 (ANI/ WAM): ADNOC has expanded its Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education programme to empower UAE students in artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology through an initiative called 'STEM for Life: Future of AI Schools Challenge' which held the finals today at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

In attendance were Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy; Hajer Ahmed Mohamed Al Thehli, Secretary-General of the Education, Human Development and Community Council; Khalaf Abdulla Rahma Al Hammadi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, alongside senior ADNOC executives.

Launched in January 2025, the Future of AI Schools Challenge received 14,500 applicants from 351 schools across the country, with 896 teachers helping students to design, build and pitch AI solutions that addressed one of three themes: creating real-world impact, demonstrating blue sky thinking or winning the hearts and minds of local communities. A total of 1,500 submissions were received, with 80 students in 27 teams selected to attend the final.

During the final, ADNOC and AIQ showcased how ENERGYai, the world's first agentic AI solution for the energy industry, can be deployed to improve decision making, unlock value and drive operational efficiencies.

Saif Al Falahi, Director, Group Business Support & Special Tasks at ADNOC, said: "We warmly congratulate the winning teams of the Future of AI Schools Challenge for their innovative ideas, creativity and can-do mindset. Through our STEM education program, ADNOC is equipping the UAE's young talent with the skills and mindset needed to thrive in an AI-driven future. As we work to become the world's most AI-enabled energy company, we will continue to nurture the next generation of innovators who will harness the power of AI to drive progress for the UAE and unlock solutions to global challenges."

Winning teams pitched their projects to a jury which included members from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Ministry of Education, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, ADNOC, Khalifa University, ADNOC Technology Academy, Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation, Microsoft and Neubio. Following an assessment by the jury, nine teams each were awarded the gold, silver and bronze positions respectively. Submissions featured impressive AI-powered solutions, including an automated greywater purification system, a mobile app, a personalized learning platform, and a smart farming system.

ADNOC's Future of AI Schools Challenge aims to equip students with the skills needed for an evolving technology-driven future and harness the potential of AI to create value and solve real-life challenges. It is aligned with the UAE's vision to establish the country as a global AI leader by 2031 and supports the integration of AI into the UAE academic curriculum for the 2025-26 academic year. It also builds on ADNOC's corporate social responsibility program that aims to promote STEM education. Since it was launched 2018, ADNOC has empowered more than 351,000 young scientists, engineers and innovators. (ANI/ WAM)

