Fayzabad [Afghanistan], March 8 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's capital Fayzabad, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on Tuesday.

" Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 08-03-2022, 19:52:20 IST, Lat: 35.74 & Long: 71.06, Depth: 150 Km ,Location: 158km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of property as of now. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

