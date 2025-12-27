Kabul [Afghanistan], December 27 (ANI): Japan has said that it will provide USD 2 million in humanitarian funding for assisting returnees in Afghanistan.

In a post on X on Friday, the UN Refugee Agency in Afghanistan underlined that the funding would help provide vital protection and assistance for the returning families.

"UNHCR thanks the Government of Japan for the USD 2 million contribution supporting Afghan refugee returnees. This funding will help provide vital protection and assistance to families returning. We value Japan's continued partnership and solidarity with the Afghan people."

On December 19, the Embassy of Japan in Afghanistan, in a series of posts on X, had announced that the Japanese Government would provide an additional 19.5 million USD assistance to Afghanistan, covering both humanitarian and basic human needs.

"We hope this assistance will make a difference in the lives of vulnerable Afghans in need", it said on X.

The Embassy further noted that the assistance would be delivered through partners such as the UN agencies, international organizations and Japanese NGOs.

"Japan's cumulative contribution to AFG since August 2021 will be more than 549 million USD", it added.

As per Khaama Press, the assistance comes as Afghanistan battles challenges like displacement, poverty and reintegration intensifying in the country.

Citing the UN Development Programme, Khaama Press noted that Afghanistan received 2.3 million returnees in 2025, highlighting the need for support and resources for the people.

Khaama Press further noted that the assistance comes amid forecasts that large sections of Afghanistan's population would require urgent humanitarian support in 2026 due to factors such as poverty and economic hardship.

It highlighted how international agencies have called for continued global support in order to address the ongoing challenges faced by returnees and vulnerable communities in Afghanistan. (ANI)

