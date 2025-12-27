Hindu Man Pleads for Life in Bangladesh After Amrit Mondal’s Killing? Fact Check Reveals Viral Video Is AI-Generated

New Delhi, December 27: A video circulating on social media claims that after the lynching of Hindu man Amrit Mondal in Bangladesh, Hindus in the country are facing deadly mob violence. The clip shows a man recording a selfie video at night while walking past shops that appear to be on fire. In the video, he claims that like “Dipu Chandra Das”, they too will be killed, and urges people to share the video so someone can save them. Some users also claimed the video was recorded on December 23, warning that the situation in Bangladesh is spiralling out of control.

Video Claims Hindu Man Pleading for Life in Bangladesh

Fact Check: The Video Does Not Show a Real Person

While the killing of Amrit Mondal is true and independently reported, the man seen speaking in the viral video is not real. A detailed verification found that the clip is AI-generated and does not show an actual Hindu individual from Bangladesh. Mermaid Spotted in Mumbai Recently? Fact Check Reveals Viral Reel Is AI-Generated Video.

Language and Audio Errors Raise Suspicion

One of the first red flags is the speaker mispronouncing Dipu Chandra Das’s name as “Dipu Chadar”. “Chadar” is a Hindi word meaning sheet, an unlikely and contextually incorrect usage that points to synthetic audio generation. Did a Santa Claus Drone Show Light Up Dubai Skies on Christmas 2025? Fact Check Debunks Claim After Elon Musk Reacts to Viral Video.

Visual Anomalies in the Clip

Several visual inconsistencies are visible in the footage. An electric pole appears to emit light from its middle without any visible source. A car seen in the video has a door colour that does not match the rest of its body. In another frame, a Bangladeshi flag is visible on a pole, but as the man walks past it, part of the pole suddenly changes colour to white.

Origin of the Viral Video

Reverse-searching keyframes from the clip shows that it was originally uploaded on Instagram on December 24 by a user named Kuldeep Meena. The same account hosts multiple similar selfie videos depicting alleged arson and attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Below is the Video From Kuldeep Meena

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuldeep meena (@tarobhaikuldeepp)

How the Video Was Created

A comparison of the viral clips with photos posted on the Instagram account confirms that the uploader used his own images to generate these videos using AI tools. The same face appears across multiple clips, despite claims of different locations and incidents.

To clarify, the news about Amrit Mondal’s killing is real, but the viral night-time video being circulated alongside these claims is fake and AI-generated. The man speaking in the video is not a real victim, and the clip does not depict events on the ground in Bangladesh.

Claim : A viral video shows a Hindu man in Bangladesh pleading for his life after the lynching of Amrit Mondal, suggesting fresh mob violence against Hindus. Conclusion : The lynching of Amrit Mondal is real, but the man seen in the viral video is AI-generated. The clip does not show a real person or an actual incident. Full of Trash Clean

