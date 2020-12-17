Kabul [Afghanistan], December 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Afghanistan on Wednesday reported 230 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing its total tally to 49,970.

The Ministry of Public Health said in a statement that 16 patients were newly reported to have died from the coronavirus epidemic, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 2,017 since the outbreak of the virus in February in Afghanistan.

Also Read | Kenyan Man Cholo Abdi Abdullah Charged With Plotting 9/11-Style Terror Attack on US on Behalf of Al-Shabab.

A total of 148 patients have newly recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 36,648 in the Asian country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)