New York, December 16: Federal authorities have unsealed an indictment charging a Kenyan man with trying to stage a 9/11-style attack on the United States on behalf of the terrorist organisation al-Shabab.

Cholo Abdi Abdullah, 30, who was arrested in the Philippines in 2019, was transferred to US custody Tuesday on charges that he conspired to hijack an aircraft and slam it into a building. Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine: China Secures Deal for 100 Million Pfizer-BioNTech Doses as Domestic Drugmakers Yet to Attain Approval.

He was making an initial court appearance in New York on Wednesday. Prosecutors said Abdullah got flight training in the Philippines and obtained a pilot's license in preparation for an attack.

“This case, which involved a plot to use an aircraft to kill innocent victims, reminds us of the deadly threat that radical Islamic terrorists continue to pose to our nation," Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said in a statement.

Acting Manhattan US Attorney Audrey Strauss called it a “chilling callback to the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001.” Abdullah, prosecutors said, started planning the attack in 2016 under the direction of an al-Shabab commander who was also involved in planning a deadly attack in 2019 on a hotel in Nairobi, Kenya. Also Read | US Congress Expresses Concern Over China’s ‘Aggression’ Along LAC, Calls Beijing Claims ‘Baseless’.

The State Department has designated the Somalia-based militant group al-Shabab, an al-Qaida affiliate, as a foreign terrorist organization.

He also researched potential hijacking methods and sought information on how to obtain a US visa. The name of an attorney in the US who could speak on Abdullah's behalf was not immediately available.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)