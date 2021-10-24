Quetta [Pakistan], October 24 (ANI): Jam Kamal Khan Aylani, Chief Minister of Pakistan's Balochistan province, on Sunday evening decided to step down from his position, ending months of political drama.

This news was confirmed by Provincial Minister for Sports, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Geo News reported.

The Pakistani news channel reported that Kamal's resignation has been accepted by Governor of Balochistan, the Governor House Secretariat confirmed.

Earlier today, Khan in a tweet had said, he would rather leave respectfully and not be part of their monetary agenda and bad governance formulation.

"Besides many deliberate political hindrances, I have given my utmost time and energy for the overall governance and development of Balochistan. I would rather leave respectfully and not be part of their monetary agenda and bad governance formulation," he tweeted.

Dawn newspaper had reported that the announcement of the four Members of Pakistan Assembly (MPAs) who went missing recently in Quetta increased the possibility of the resignation of the Balochistan Chief Minister.

Prior to this, MPAs had gone missing on the day the angry group of lawmakers had tabled the no-confidence motion against the chief minister with the support of the opposition parties in the Balochistan assembly.

The missing MPAs Akbar Askani, Bushra Rind, Laila Tareen, and Mahjabeen Sheran reportedly came back to Quetta in the "official plane" of the Balochistan government. The four MPAs, on returning to Quetta, headed to the Balochistan Assembly Speaker's residence, where the announcement of their support to the angry group was made, reported Dawn.

A spate of meetings was on in Quetta with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Pakistan defence minister Pervez Khattak holding separate meetings with Alyani and the angry group, where Alyani, the newspaper reported citing the sources, was asked to resign.

The rumours of Alyani's resignations started doing the rounds on Saturday. The breaking news of the resignation of the chief minister was aired time and again which was termed baseless by Alyani. (ANI)

