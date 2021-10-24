Beijing, October 24: Amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, China has postponed the Wuhan Marathon was was scheduled to be held on Sunday. The organisers of the event released a statement saying that they would postpone the event in order to "prevent the risk of epidemic spread." According to a report, around 26,000 people were expected to take part in the marathon - races, full and half marathons. China Fights New COVID-19 Outbreak; Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Schools and Tourist Sites Shut, Testing Ramped Up.

As the country is witness an increase in the case, a cross-provincial tour groups in five areas, where infections have been detected, also also suspended. Mi Feng , Spokesperson of National Health Commission said, "he risk that the outbreak spreads further is still increasing," as reported by WION. Some reports suggest that the Beijing marathon which is scheduled to take place next week can also be postponed amid outbreak. China Agrees To Cooperate in WHO’s Fresh Probe To Trace COVID-19 Origin.

The country reported 26 new domestic coronavirus cases on Sunday. The Chinese authorities are undertaking strict measures to control the latest coronavirus outbreak and curtail the spread of the infection. Schools have reportedly been shut down and the administration is targeted lockdown to manage the outbreak.

