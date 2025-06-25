Dubai, Jun 24 (AP) After the US carried out strikes on Iran, President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to expect further American offensive military action, a senior White House official said.

Following Sunday's bombardment on three key Iranian nuclear sites, Trump told Netanyahu that it was time to stop the war and return to diplomatic negotiations.

Trump's position was that the US had removed any imminent threat posed by Iran, according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official was not authorised to comment publicly about the sensitive diplomatic talks.

The US official said Netanyahu understood Trump's stance that the US had no desire to be further involved with the situation militarily. (AP)

