Iran Military Commander Ali Fadavi Arrested for Spying for Israel? Know Truth As Rumours Go Viral

Mumbai, June 24: Amid the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, rumours on social media claim that Ali Fadavi, deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has been arrested on charges of spying for Israel. The reports suggest that Ali Fadavi was detained by Iranian intelligence on charges of spying. While reports claiming Ali Fadavi's arrest are going viral, scroll below to know the truth.

Several social media users claimed that Ali Fadavi was arrested on charges of spying for Israel. The posts going viral online also alleged that Fadavi was detained last week after he left the home of Hossein Salami. It is further claimed that on the day of his arrest, the deputy commander of IRGC visited Salami's family along with Abdullah Haji Sadeghi, Ali Khamenei's representative in the IRGC. Did Iran Shoot Down US B-2 Stealth Bomber? AI-Generated Video Circulated To Spread Fake News, Here’s a Fact Check of Viral Claim.

Social Media Post Claims Ali Fadavi Has Been Arrested on Charges of Spying for Israel

#BREAKING: Ali Fadavi, deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has been arrested on charges of spying for Israel Last week, after leaving the home of Hossein Salami, the former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Fadavi was arrested by IRGC… pic.twitter.com/ZueChVDiht — Tehran_Link پشت‌پرده‌ای‌ها (@Posht_Parde) June 22, 2025

Ali Fadavi Has Not Made Any Public Appearances or Statements

#RUMINT Iranian intelligence detained Ali Fadavi, deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, accused of spying for Israel. #FactCheck Fadavi has not made any public appearances or statements in a week or so. pic.twitter.com/WIPYYyraY8 — Basha باشا (@BashaReport) June 23, 2025

While reports about Fadavi's arrest are going viral, it must be noted that there is no credible evidence to suggest the same. Reliable sources such as Press TV or CNN have also not reported on Ali Fadavi's arrest. More so, there has been no official confirmation from Tehran whether the IRGC's deputy commander was detained for spying for Israel. It is also worth noting that Fadavi has not made any public appearances or statements in a week or so amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

As tensions continue to escalate between Israel and Iran, such claims do appear to be true, but official reports do not support the specific allegation about Fadavi's detention.

