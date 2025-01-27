Dubai [UAE], January 27 (ANI/WAM): Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, today opened the 2025 Arab Health Exhibition and Congress, the largest and most comprehensive healthcare industry event in the Middle East.

Celebrating its landmark 50th edition with the theme, 'Where the World of Healthcare Meets,' the exhibition is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from January 27 to 30.

Showcasing a staggering array of healthcare products and services, the event has attracted over 3,800 exhibitors and is on course to draw more than 60,000 visitors.

Ahmed commended the unflagging efforts exerted over the course of 50 years that have helped Arab Health emerge as one of the most prestigious global platforms shaping the future of the healthcare sector.

He noted that the remarkable scale of regional and global participation in the event, including key industry players, is testament to its status as a driving force in the transformation of the healthcare sector regionally and internationally.

Sheikh Ahmed said, "The Arab Health exhibition underlines Dubai's role as a strategic driver for positive transformations across vital sectors, most notably the health sector. This event embodies Dubai's long-term vision of building innovative and comprehensive health systems based on strong international partnerships and platforms that bring together thought leaders and experts in this field. The exhibition's remarkable growth over the years mirrors Dubai's growing status as a global hub for anticipating and shaping the future of vital sectors and enhancing their sustainability. This comes in line with the vision of the leadership and its keenness to always keep Dubai in the global vanguard of cities capable of transforming challenges into opportunities, ultimately devising new solutions that positively impact quality of life."

Ahmed bin Mohammed was accompanied during his tour of the exhibition by Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority and Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai; Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority; and Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Academic Health Corporation.

The opening of the region's most prominent healthcare industry event was also attended by health ministers from Arab countries, including Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud, Qatar's Minister of Public Health; Jaleela bint Al-Sayed Jawad Hassan, Bahrain's Minister of Health; and Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, Egypt's Minister of Health.

Since its inception in 1975 with just over 40 exhibitors, Arab Health has evolved into a globally renowned showcase for diverse segments of the healthcare industry, highlighting its latest innovations and technological breakthroughs. Focused initially on displaying medical products, the exhibition has consistently grown to encompass everything that the healthcare industry has to offer, reaching its largest-ever scale last year in terms of exhibition space. Promising to surpass previous records yet again, the event this year features leading global healthcare exhibitors unveiling the latest innovations and technologies that are transforming the industry.Summing up the exhibition's momentous legacy, Ross Williams, Exhibition Director for Informa Markets, said, "During the last five decades, Arab Health has provided a platform for the world of healthcare to meet, facilitate business, and discuss and debate the future of the industry, exploring the latest topics and groundbreaking technological advancements.

"This year, in recognition of 50 years of innovation within the sector, we will be showcasing cutting-edge healthcare products and services, as well as a range of new conferences, sessions, forums and special features focused on innovation, sustainability and inclusivity and their impact on the future of the sector."

The two-day Healthcare ESG Forum, part of the newly launched Eco-Sphere feature at Arab Health, also marked its opening today, highlighting the challenges and opportunities related to integrating ESG principles into healthcare. Discussions also addressed climate change-related health risks, emphasising the need for sustainable practices.

In another highlight, the Lakers and UCLA Health Experience at Arab Health 2025 kicked off on the sidelines, offering attendees an exclusive opportunity to meet Laker Legends Robert Horry and Michael Cooper. The two-day event provides a rare chance to engage with the iconic athletes while gaining valuable insights from UCLA Health's renowned Sports Medicine team, who shared how they support the physical health and peak performance of professional sportspersons.

Several of the 10 CME-accredited conferences taking place at Arab Health also opened today. Among them was the highly anticipated 25th Total Radiology Conference, which began with a keynote lecture on radiology's next frontier by Giles W. L. Boland from Brigham and Women's Physician Organisations and Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts.

The 8th Emergency Medicine and Critical Care Conference also focused on essential topics such as leadership styles, organisational culture, and resuscitation techniques. Meanwhile, the 24th General Surgery Conference commenced with a series of masterclasses on laser technology, bariatrics, and the prevention and management of complications and the 9th Public Health Conference launched under the theme 'Enabling communities and elevating wellbeing: A global direction for public health' featuring critical insights from organisations including the World Federation of Public Health Associations, Dubai Health Authority, and the Global Institute of Disease Elimination.

Other highlights of Arab Health include the Future Health Summit, the Executive Networking Lounge and the Healthcare World Stage. The Transformation Zone will showcase disruptive technologies, new non-CME sessions on women in healthcare, digital health, and investment trends. An extended version of the Arab Health Village also returns, offering a relaxed space to network with plenty of food and beverage options to choose from across the event.

Arab Health 2025 is supported by various government entities, including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Government of Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health, and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority. (ANI/WAM)

