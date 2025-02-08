Cairo [Egypt], February 8 (ANI/WAM): Al-Azhar has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on an adult education centre in Orebro, Sweden, which claimed 11 lives and left several others injured.

In a statement issued on Friday, Al-Azhar extended its deepest condolences to the Kingdom and people of Sweden, as well as to the families of the victims, affirming its solidarity with them in the wake of this horrific terrorist attack.

Also Read | Intel Layoffs: US Semiconductor Giant To Cut 23,000 Jobs Globally in 2 Years To Save USD 10 Billion Amid Leadership Changes and Declining Financial Performance.

Al-Azhar also warned of the alarming rise of far-right extremism in Europe and America, emphasising that it constitutes a global threat requiring urgent international action to combat it. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)