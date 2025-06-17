World News | Alert Raised to Highest Level After Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki Volcano Erupts

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano in south-central Indonesia erupted on Tuesday, spewing towering columns of hot ash into the air. Authorities raised the eruption alert to the highest level and expanded the danger zone to 8 km from the crater.

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2025 05:56 PM IST
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Lembata (Indonesia), Jun 17 (AP) Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano in south-central Indonesia erupted on Tuesday, spewing towering columns of hot ash into the air. Authorities raised the eruption alert to the highest level and expanded the danger zone to 8 km from the crater.

Indonesia's Geology Agency said in a statement it recorded the volcano unleashing 10,000 metres of thick grey clouds on Tuesday afternoon, following significant volcanic activities, including 50 in two hours, rather than the usual daily 8 to 10 activities.

    Lembata (Indonesia), Jun 17 (AP) Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano in south-central Indonesia erupted on Tuesday, spewing towering columns of hot ash into the air. Authorities raised the eruption alert to the highest level and expanded the danger zone to 8 km from the crater.

    Indonesia's Geology Agency said in a statement it recorded the volcano unleashing 10,000 metres of thick grey clouds on Tuesday afternoon, following significant volcanic activities, including 50 in two hours, rather than the usual daily 8 to 10 activities.

    The ashes expanded into a mushroom-shaped ash cloud that could be seen from the cities located 90 km to 150 km from the mountain.

    There were no casualties reported.

    Residents were warned to be vigilant about heavy rainfall triggering lava flows in rivers originating from the volcano

    An eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in November killed nine people and injured dozens.

    The 1,584-metre (5,197-foot) mountain is a twin volcano with Mount Lewotobi Perempuan in the district of Flores Timur.

    Indonesia is an archipelago of 270 million people with frequent seismic activity. It has 120 active volcanoes and sits along the “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin. (AP)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

