Tokyo [Japan], May 24 (ANI): The all-party Parliamentary delegation, led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, interacted with members of the Indian diaspora at the Indian Embassy in Japan on Saturday and pointed out that terrorism and dialogue cannot coexist, using the powerful metaphor "blood and water cannot flow together."

This message resonated deeply with the Indian diaspora, who were urged to spread awareness about India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

The delegation talked of the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and, subsequent Operation Sindoor and India's stance of zero tolerance on terrorism.

"The delegation presented a unified front of India, clearly explained the role of Pakistan in the gruesome terror attacks in Pahalgam on April 22 and how India through Operation Sindoor destroyed the terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. They emphasized India's zero tolerance to Terrorism and conveyed the messages that terror and talks cannot go together; blood and water cannot flow together," the Embassy of India in Japan posted on X.

The delegation highlighted India's commitment to combat terrorism and urged the diaspora there to spread this message to every corner in Japan.

"They reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to combating cross-border terrorism and urged the Indian diaspora to continue to spread this message to every corner of Japan. They also expressed deep appreciation for the community's recent tribute at the Embassy to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack--echoing the powerful message: Never Forget Never Forgive," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, the all-party delegation of Members of Parliament led by Sanjay Kumar Jha interacted with dignitaries from Japan's political, governmental, and academic spheres on aturday, a statement by the Indian Embassy in Japan said.

The delegation conveyed a strong and unified national message of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "All-Party Delegation of Hon'ble Members of Parliament led by Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha interacted with dignitaries from Japan's political, governmental, and academic spheres and conveyed a strong and unified national message of zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism at a dinner hosted by Ambassador Sibi George at India House."

Sanjay Kumar Jha is leading a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradhan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, AITC's Abhishek Banerjee, CPI (M) MP John Brittas, former MEA Salman Khurshid and Ambassador Mohan Kumar.

The delegation is currently in Japan and will head to other East Asian countries as part of India's global outreach against terrorism. (ANI)

