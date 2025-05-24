Africa Day, which was formerly known as African Freedom Day and African Liberation Day, is an annual event that is celebrated on May 25 to mark the founding of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) on May 25, 1963. This organisation was replaced by the African Union on July 9, 2002. However, the holiday continues to be celebrated on May 25. Africa Day 2025 falls on Sunday, May 25. This annual event is celebrated in various countries on the African continent and around the world. In this article, let’s know more about Africa Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Africa Day 2025 Date

Africa Day 2025 falls on Sunday, May 25.

Africa Day History

On May 25, 1963, representatives of thirty African nations met in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia at a meeting hosted by Emperor Haile Selassie. At this meeting, the Organization of African Unity (OAU) was founded, with an aim to encourage the decolonisation of Angola, Mozambique, South Africa, and Southern Rhodesia. The OAU pledged to support the work conducted by freedom fighters and to remove military access to colonial nations.

Africa Day Significance

Africa Day is a perfect day to reflect on the progress the continent has made and the challenges it still faces in terms of development, peace, and integration. The annual event also highlights the rich cultural diversity, languages, music, and traditions across the continent.

Africa Day encourages people to take pride in their heritage and affirm their identity. This day serves as a perfect opportunity to honour the freedom fighters and leaders who played key roles in ending colonialism and apartheid.

