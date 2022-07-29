Antananarivo [Madagascar], July 29 (ANI): Indian Ambassador in Madagascar Abhay Kumar on Thursday highlighted the age-old cultural ties between India and Madagascar, especially the link between Malagasy and Sanskrit language while addressing a special session of the Malagasy Akademi.

The President of the Akademi, Francois Rajaoson underscored the contribution made by Ambassador Abhay Kumar during the past three years in promoting the works of Malagasy poets and writers and connecting them with the Indian poets and writers through the Embassy of India, Antananarivo's monthly literary programme LaLitTana.

Also Read | Monkeypox Declared Global Health Emergency; WHO Chief Advices Gay Men to Reduce Sexual Partners.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajaoson said, "Ambassador Abhay Kumar has done numerous things for the literature and arts in Madagascar through his poetry books and his paintings."

"He wrote a book on Madagascar related to the beauty and riches of the country and made a lecture on it at Malagasy Academy, he also made some literary research on the links between Malagasy and Sanskrit language," Rajaoson added.

Also Read | Lulo Rose: Big 170-Carat Pink Diamond Discovered in Angola, Largest in 300 Years.

The Vice-President of the Malagasy Akademi, Ravalitera Rabenalisoa Jean honoured Ambassador Kumar with a traditional Malagasy Lamba.

He said, "Ambassador Abhay Kumar has done many works related to literature and art. At the Embassy of India in Antsahavola, he organized a monthly cultural event where young Malagasy writers exchanged their writings in Malagasy and translated Indian Poetry into the Malagasy language."

"He wrote a book about the beauty of the island of Madagascar, titled The Magic of Madagascar and presented it to the Malagasy Academy which is available at the Malagasy Academy Library," Rabenalisoa Jean added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)