United Nations, May 25 (PTI) India's Permanent Representative at UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj on Thursday received the Dag Hammarskjold Medal in honour of three Indian peacekeepers who lost their lives in the line of duty last year.

Three Indian peacekeepers, who lost their lives serving under the UN flag last year, are among 103 military, police, and civilian peacekeepers who will be honoured posthumously with a prestigious medal here for their service and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Border Security Force personnel Head Constables Shishupal Singh and Sanwala Ram Vishnoi, who both served with the Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and Shaber Taher Ali, who served in a civilian capacity with the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), was honoured with the Dag Hammarskjold Medal at a solemn ceremony held at the UN General Assembly hall on May 25 as UN marks International Day of UN Peacekeepers.

Over the past 75 years, the United Nations sent more than two million peacekeepers to help countries move away from conflict, with successes from Liberia to Cambodia and major failures in former Yugoslavia and Rwanda.

Marking the 75th anniversary of UN peacekeeping and observing the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers on Thursday, the United Nations held a ceremony honouring the more than 4,200 peacekeepers who have died since 1948, when a historic decision was made by the UN Security Council to send military observers to the Middle East to supervise the implementation of Israeli-Arab armistice agreements.

