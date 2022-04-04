By Ashoke Raj

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 4 (ANI): Amidst the economic crisis in the country, massive protests continue against the Sri Lankan government till Monday night.

Also Read | UN Says No Request Received Yet from US to Remove Russia from Human Rights Council.

A large number of protesters were seen moving toward the residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

People riding cars and other vehicles in the capital city Colombo were seen honking horns in unison, in support of the protesters.

Also Read | Moeed Yusuf, Pakistan’s National Security Advisor, Resigns From His Position Amid Political Turmoil.

A large number of protests gathered on Galle Road in Colombo city today and raised slogans against the government of the island nation.

The protesters displayed their anger and broke the barricades put up to stop the protesters from running toward President and Prime Minister's house.

Barricades were seen on Falls Road towards the VVIP area.

This comes as several protests are taking place in different parts of Sri Lanka against the Rajapaksa government.

Amidst the massive performance of the local resident, an important meeting has been called by the Sri Lankan president with the ruling party MPs regarding the next step amidst this crisis.

Most of the people are protesting against the Rajapaksa government and demanding his resignation.

Just after the meeting Sagara Kariyawasam, MP, Secretary-General of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), told ANI, "The ruling party MPs met the President and the meeting was successful and we exchanged our opinions."

"President Rajapaksa will not resign because we have a majority," he told.

As more protests are announced, Sri Lanka will witness upheaval in the coming days against the government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)