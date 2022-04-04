New York [US], April 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The United Nations has received no request from the US to remove Russia from the Human Rights Council, Paulina Kubiak, spokeswoman for the General Assembly president, said on Monday.

"No, there is no request," Kubiak told reporters.

Earlier in the day, US envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Washington will push to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council.

Over the weekend, the Ukrainian authorities and Western media distributed video allegedly showing the bodies of dead civilians strewn across Bucha and accused the Russian forces, which withdrew from the town on March 30, of the killings. The Russian Defense Ministry said the footage was a staged provocation and that no civilians were killed at the time the Russian forces controlled Bucha. (ANI/Sputnik)

