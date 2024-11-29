Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 29 (ANI): As spiritual preacher Chinmoy Krishna continues to remain in a Bangladesh jail after being charged with sedition, protests are being in various parts of the country against him and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISCKON).

On Friday, after prayers, protestors linked to the Hefazat-e-Islam gathered outside the Bitul Mukarram Mosque in Dhaka calling for a ban on ISCKON. The protestors were seen with flags and were also seen sloganeering even as a large contingent of Police personnel kept watch. The protests were held at the north gate of the mosque.

The situation has been tense after a lawyer was killed during clashes between police and alleged followers of Chinmoy Krishna Das in the Chattogram Court Building area on November 27.

Das has been charged with sedition for allegedly hoisting a saffron flag above Bangladesh's national flag in Chittagong on October 25,

Even though ISKCON Bangladesh's unit has rejected allegations linking the religious organisation to the killing of lawyer in Chattogram, protests continue in the country.

Today, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India has consistently raised issues of minorities being targeted in the country with Bangladesh.

"India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities... The interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities. We are concerned about the surge of extremist rhetoric. Increasing incidents of violence and provocation cannot be dismissed merely as media exaggerations. We call upon Bangladesh to take steps for the protection of minorities..." he said

The MEA also called for a fair judicial process in cases involving minority leaders like Chinmoy Krishna Das.

"Cases against individuals, these legal process are underway and we hope these process will be dealt with fair just and transparent manner," the MEA spokesperson said.

Addressing a weekly briefing in New Delhi today, Jaiswal said, "We see ISKCON as a globally well-regarded organisation with a strong record of social service. As far as the arrest of Chinmoy Das is concerned, we have made our statement on that... Cases against individuals and legal processes are underway. We hope and expect that these processes will be dealt with in a fair, just and transparent manner ensuring full respect for these individuals and all those who are concerned..."

ISKCON had earlier expressed solidarity with Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag.

In a post on X, ISKCON, Inc. stated, "ISKCON, Inc. stands with Chinmoy Krishna Das. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of all these devotees. "Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was arrested on charges of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag. He was presented before a Chittagong court on Tuesday, which denied his bail plea and remanded him in custody. (ANI)

