New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Chinese Embassy in India on Saturday said April 1 marks the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and India.

"Today marks 73rd anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between China and India. Guided by the important consensus of the leaders, let's steer bilateral relations from the perspective of respective national rejuvenation, and be partners on paths to modernization," the Chinese Embassy in India tweeted on Saturday.

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its Annual Report 2021-22, said continued unilateral attempts by China to change the Line of Actual Control (LAC) status quo have impacted India-China bilateral relationship.

According to the MEA report, China has since April-May 2020, undertaken several attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC in Western Sector, which seriously disturbed the peace and tranquillity along the LAC.

These attempts by China were invariably met with an appropriate response from Indian Armed Forces, the MEA said.

According to the MEA report prepared by the Policy Planning Division of the ministry, India's engagement with China is complex. The two sides have, however, agreed to manage their differences and not allow differences on any issue to become disputes.

Further, the two sides agreed that pending the final settlement of the boundary question, maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas is an essential basis for the overall development of the bilateral relationship.

Both sides have agreed to resolve the issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh through peaceful dialogue. Consequently, discussions have continued with the Chinese side to achieve complete disengagement from all friction points and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China Border Areas at an early date.

According to the MEA, India has maintained its engagement with China both through diplomatic and military channels to resolve the remaining issues at the earliest so as to restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas. (ANI)

