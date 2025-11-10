Cairo [Egypt], November 10 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yammahi, President of the Arab Parliament, praised the rapid development of the justice sector in the United Arab Emirates, which has been achieved through the country's deployment of artificial intelligence technologies and digital transformation within the judicial system.

In his speech at the opening session of the Fourth International Conference of the Arab Union of Administrative Judiciary (AUAJ), held in Cairo, Al Yammahi commended the UAE Ministry of Justice, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, and the Dubai Courts for launching a series of digital initiatives, including virtual courts, remote litigation, and the use of smart systems in judicial case management -- initiatives that have opened new horizons for the emergence of the concept of "smart justice" in the UAE.

He also highlighted that the Arab world possesses pioneering and distinguished experiences in utilising artificial intelligence within administrative justice, foremost among them the UAE's leading model, which, he emphasised, deserves international recognition and can serve as an inspiration for developing comparative judicial systems beyond the Arab region. (ANI/WAM)

