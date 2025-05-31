Buenos Aires [Argentina], May 31 (ANI): The national qualifying round of the KARDO International Competition-Award, part of Russia's Presidential Platform - the Land of Opportunity," concluded with high energy and enthusiasm in Buenos Aires. Hundreds of participants and spectators filled the venue, as Argentina hosted its stage of the world's only award dedicated exclusively to street sports and culture, as reported by TV Brics.

Two athletes emerged as national champions: Saturnino Lensina in the breaking category and Cristian Alvarez in workout. They will now represent Argentina at the global final in Stavropol, Russia, slated for August. The skateboarding event, however, was cancelled due to heavy rainfall--common during Argentina's wet season--making it unsafe to compete on slick surfaces.

Alvarez, who has been dedicated to workout for over a decade, expressed his excitement about the win and the opportunity to compete internationally once again.

"I'm happy to have the opportunity to go to Russia again. I have been training hard for this. I am insanely grateful for everything that happened," he said.

Valentin Rabotenko, General Director of the KARDO Award and Deputy Chairman of the Commission of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation on Physical Training, Sports and Healthy Lifestyle, praised the local atmosphere and participant commitment.

"It's incredible to realise that people from the other side of the planet prepare for a whole year to show themselves at the world's biggest competitions," Rabotenko remarked.

Street culture is thriving in Argentina, with an estimated three million enthusiasts across the country. To strengthen regional engagement, the KARDO.LATAM back office was recently launched in Buenos Aires, aiming to foster deeper cooperation between Russia and Latin America in the realm of street sports and youth culture, as reported by TV Brics.

The KARDO Awards serve as a global platform for emerging talent, offering mentorship opportunities and skills development. TV BRICS is the official international media partner of the initiative. (ANI)

