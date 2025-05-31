Arizona, May 31: A drama professor at Mesa Community College in US, Mace Archer, 56, is under investigation following a shocking report by the Arizona Republic that details disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct spanning at least two years. Students accuse Archer of coercing them to strip, flirting, and exposing them to pornography—including playing "orgy porn" videos—during class sessions.

According to the report, students maintained a shared file documenting over a dozen anonymous accusations of "sexual depravity." Among the most serious claims are that Archer coached a student to relive her experience of sex assault for a performance, straddled a student during a demonstration, and pressured three female students—some still teenagers—to undress on stage. These acts reportedly occurred under the guise of "vulnerability exercises" for midterm assignments, with students being told to strip to their underwear or go nude in front of Archer and classmates. US Horror: Teacher Has Sex With Teen Student, Gives Him Drugs in Georgia’s Morgan County; Accused Arrested.

One student described the midterm as intended to help students face their fears, not to end up naked. She recounted that on the first day, two women stripped to their underwear, and on the second day, one student went completely nude. The classroom was silent during the incident, and students reported feeling shocked and uncomfortable. Florida Teacher Accused of Having Sex With Student Who Found Her Crying in Classroom, Arrested.

Despite students' complaints, they say school officials ignored their concerns for months before launching an internal investigation. The Maricopa Community Colleges district, which oversees Mesa Community College, confirmed an active personnel investigation but declined to provide specific details, citing privacy and ongoing proceedings. The district emphasised its commitment to a safe and respectful environment and promised appropriate action based on the investigation's outcome.

As of now, the Mesa Police Department is not investigating the allegations. Archer has not responded publicly to the accusations. The case has raised broader concerns about oversight and the handling of student complaints within Arizona's educational institutions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2025 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).